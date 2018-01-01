In fact, we believe we know drivers better than anyone else. Create meaningful local experiences within the context of a drive!
Your business is promoted to the top of drivers’ search results. Customers near your business are also exposed to Branded Pins that mark your location on the map
Use the wizard to setup your campaign, complete with creative, messaging, and business category. Next, set your daily budget. That’s it—you’re ready to go!
When people tap the ads, they’re provided more information and prompted to navigate or save the location
Decide what you’re willing to pay for every thousand impressions—get on the map for as little as $2 per day!
At the end of the month, your card is only charged for ads that appeared on the map. We accept Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Discover.
Feel free to adjust your budget or remove the ad at any time.
Stay current with updated creative and seasonal messaging to get the best results.